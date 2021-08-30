‘Candyman’ Makes History For Black Women Directors

Candyman was a huge success in its opening weekend, landing in the top spot in the U.S. market after grossing an estimated $22.3 million, IndieWire reported, making Nia DaCosta the first Black woman director to debut at No.1.

This is an historic milestone that two other Black women came close to achieving.

Ava DuVernay opened in second place with Selma and A Wrinkle in Time, as did Gina Prince-Blythewood with Love and Basketball.