‘RHOA’ Stars Show Support For NeNe Leakes Amid Her Husband’s Cancer Battle

Yesterday (August 29), Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes revealed her 67-year-old husband Gregg Leakes is losing his battle against cancer. She is now receiving love from former and current cast members of the reality show.

According to Page Six, Kenya Moore wrote on her Instagram Story today (August 30), “Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family. Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently-he was always kind and respectful.”

Kim Zolciak posted, “Praying for you and your family. Sending you lots of love.”

Porsha Williams also commented, “Praying for you all during thus [sic] difficult time.”

Cynthia Bailey added, “So saddened by this news. Sending you and your family love, support and prayers.”

Shamari DeVoe, Marlo Hampton and Phaedra Parks showed their love with prayer-hand emojis in the comments section of NeNe’s Instagram post.

On Aug. 29, Leakes shared the sad news with an audience at her nightclub, according to OnSite!, which obtained a video.

He “will be transitioning to the other side,” NeNe is heard saying on the video, setting the record straight for a customer who called her “rude” for failing to wish them a happy birthday.

She continued: “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘you’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying.”