HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton’s Husband Dies In Motorcycle Accident

“To my extended Internet family, it is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Carmeon Hamilton , who won HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen in early 2021, is mourning the tragic death of her husband, Marcus . Sharing the news on social media, the 35-year-old revealed that her husband died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday (Aug. 28).

She continued, “I'm no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second.”

The Memphis, Tennessee-based interior designer also noted she is unsure what's in store for herself and the couple's son Davin, who started the 7th grade this school year.

RELATED: Houston Instagram Model Mercedes Morr Dead At 33 In Possible Murder-Suicide

“I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one,” she added. “But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing.”

“Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps,” she concluded.

According to a previous IG post, the couple had been together for close to 15 years and married for 10. In May, Hamilton shared in a post announcing that they had plans to get married again.

"Meeting this man is the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me!" she captioned the post. “We're coming up on our 15th year together and 10th year of marriage and I can't wait to marry him all over again in a couple months!!! I hope you guys are ready for this planning journey!!! It's going to be epic!!!! 🙌🏾 💍 👫🏾”