Dwayne Johnson Reacts To His Doppelgänger Police Officer

Be prepared to do a double-take because actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a look-a-like in Alabama.

The 49-year-old Jungle Cruise star responded to a side-by-side viral photo of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office that has received nearly 43,000 likes on Twitter.

"Oh sh*t! Wow," Johnson tweeted, "Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service."