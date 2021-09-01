Trending:

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London arrive at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday! Lauren London Shares Adorable Photo Of Nipsey Hussle’s 5-Year-Old Son Kross

“Kross The Boss!” she captioned in an Instagram post.

Written by BET Staff

The late Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London's son, Kross Ermias Asghedom, adorably makes a rare appearance on his mom's Instagram page. 

“Kross The Boss! My baby is 5. My Lighthouse. My Strength. Love,” the 36-year-old captioned to celebrate their son’s 5th birthday on Tuesday (Aug. 31). “Baby Hussle.”

Kross, who resembles the late rapper, stood with his head tilted to the side with a slight smirk. Rocking a loose white T-shirt and baggy pin-striped pants, Kross also wore a photo of his dad inside a medallion that hung on a gold chain. 

Kross and his half-sister, 12-year-old Emani Asghedom, are each set to receive $2 million per year from their father’s estate, according to radaronline.  

Nipsey Hussle was tragically killed on March 31, 2019, at age 33, by 29-year-old Eric Holder. He has pleaded not guilty; his trial has been delayed to Dec. 2021.

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

