Happy Birthday! Lauren London Shares Adorable Photo Of Nipsey Hussle’s 5-Year-Old Son Kross

“Kross The Boss! My baby is 5. My Lighthouse. My Strength. Love,” the 36-year-old captioned to celebrate their son’s 5th birthday on Tuesday (Aug. 31). “Baby Hussle.”

The late Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London 's son, Kross Ermias Asghedom , adorably makes a rare appearance on his mom's Instagram page.

Kross, who resembles the late rapper, stood with his head tilted to the side with a slight smirk. Rocking a loose white T-shirt and baggy pin-striped pants, Kross also wore a photo of his dad inside a medallion that hung on a gold chain.

Kross and his half-sister, 12-year-old Emani Asghedom, are each set to receive $2 million per year from their father’s estate, according to radaronline.

Nipsey Hussle was tragically killed on March 31, 2019, at age 33, by 29-year-old Eric Holder. He has pleaded not guilty; his trial has been delayed to Dec. 2021.