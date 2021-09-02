Former NFL Player Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins ‘The Talk’ As Permanent Co-Host

The Talk officially has a new permanent co-host for Season 12 — former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of the CBS daytime program, said in a statement, “It’s a new day in daytime for Season 12 of The Talk and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family. His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season.”

Gbajabiamila, 42, guest co-hosted several episodes in June and July, will join co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell on the new season, which premieres Monday, Sept. 13.

He celebrated the news on Twitter, writing, “Praise God for this exciting news. It is an absolute honor to be joining @TheTalkCBS as a co-host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a hallmark establishment in daytime television. To be a part of this diverse group, is truly a dream & a new statement for this show.”