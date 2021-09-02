Mercedes Morr’s Father Shares Horrifying Details About His Daughter’s Murder

The death of Instagram star and influencer, Jenae Gagnier, known publicly as Miss Mercedes Morr, was a shock to her millions of fans and admirers. But her parents are struggling to come to terms with their daughter’s senseless killing.

Gagnier’s parents granted an interview to local Houston station KTRK, and her father, Mark Gagnier, told the station that he worried about his daughter’s fame.

"My daughter was beautiful,” he said. “That scared the hell out of me. And she kept trying to get more and more beautiful, she worked on it hard. That scared the hell out of me."

When he and his daughter’s mom, Jeaneta Grover, hadn’t heard from their 33-year-old daughter all weekend, Mark Gagnier suspected something was wrong.

He says he kicked in Jenae’s door to find her murdered and lying at the bottom of her stairs. Upstairs, her apparent killer was still clinging to life. The man, later identified as Kevin Accorto, 34, still had a knife in his neck from a self-inflicted wound. A Fort Bend County medical examiner later confirmed that he stabbed himself to death

"He was twitching, he was gurgling," Gagnier said.

Investigators don’t believe Accorto knew Jenae personally and are working to determine exactly how the two connected. But there is reported speculation that Accorto was an obsessed fan who somehow found where Gagnier lived and came to kill her. He used lipstick or pens to write on the Instagrammer’s walls barely coherent notes containing confessions, apologies and his professed love for Jenae.

Morr had over 2 million followers on Instagram at the time of her passing, including celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.