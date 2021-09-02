Watch: Simone Biles Surprises Suni Lee's Father With New Wheelchair

The world loved seeing Suni Lee and her father John Lee at the Olympics. The 18-year-old famously put the Olympic gold around his neck to honor her father, who was paralyzed in 2019 while trying to help a friend trim a tree. Simone Biles was so inspired, she gifted him a wheelchair with the help of NBC’s TODAY Show.

"I wouldn't be here without you," Suni told her dad on the program. Putting her gold medal around his neck, he remarked, "I never thought that I would ever get one of these and she did it. She got it and brought it home. I'm so proud of her, so surprised, so everything."

Knowing Suni’s love for her father and witnessing it firsthand at the 2020 Olympics, Biles teamed up with TODAY to provide him with an electric wheelchair from Quantum Rehab, which will be customized to his needs.

According to TODAY, John has been using a manual wheelchair since the incident happened and often relies on Suni’s brother Lucky to get around.

"Hi, Mr. Lee, it's Simone. I love your daughter, Suni, so much and I know how much she loves you," Simone said in a video on TODAY. "You have done so much for her so I reached out to my friends at the Today show to see if we could do something special for you. Hope you like it."

He responded, "Oh, my God… This is amazing," adding, "It'll be a little different because now they don't have to keep pushing me around."

See the surprise below.