Watch Will Smith Pass The Torch To The New ‘Fresh Prince’

The reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is in the works and the series has found it’s new lead.

Peacock’s YouTube channel revealed the moment newcomer Jabari Banks learned from Will Smith that he landed the role.

Smith told Banks, "You've got a fantastic road ahead of you, and I'm looking forward to being an asset for you in this process as you build out your life and build out your career.”

Banks said it was "a dream come true."

Watch below: