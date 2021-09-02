Watch Will Smith Pass The Torch To The New ‘Fresh Prince’

The reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is in the works and the series has found it’s new lead.
Peacock’s YouTube channel revealed the moment newcomer Jabari Banks learned from Will Smith that he landed the role.
Smith told Banks, "You've got a fantastic road ahead of you, and I'm looking forward to being an asset for you in this process as you build out your life and build out your career.”
Banks said it was "a dream come true."
Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will serve as the studios on the project. Original series producers Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, as well as creators Andy and Susan Borowitz, are set to return as executive producers.
The series, which will be more of a drama and less of a comedy, will air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, and has already been confirmed for two seasons.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990 to 1996 starring Will Smith alongside James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert-Whitten and Daphne Maxwell Reid.
