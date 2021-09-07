WATCH: Bill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Respond To His Prison Release In New Interview

Bill Cosby was released from prison more than two months ago, and now one of his accusers, Andrea Constand, is publicly responding to his release.

Constand’s testimony helped put Cosby away for sexual assault; he was found guilty in 2018 of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting the former Temple University employee in 2004.

In an exclusive NBC News TV interview that aired on Tuesday (Sept. 7), Constand says that she “was really shocked — disappointed” that the former actor and comedian was freed from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction on a technicality on procedural grounds.

The 84-year-old served nearly three years of his three to 10-year sentence before his unexpected release.

"Disgusting," Constand said, according to NBC’s Today. "Didn't surprise me, given the level of the arrogance and having no remorse. During the time he was incarcerated, absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me.

Adding, “He’s a sexually violent predator who basically was let out of jail.”

At least 60 women have alleged that Cosby drugged and assaulted them spanning over several decades.

"I have come way too far to go back to that place to wonder whether it's all worth it, or to have regrets," Constand said. "It was worth it. It was worth it. All the pain, all the heartache all the reputational damage, not only for me, but my family. But it was worth it. Because I didn't feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends, who were right there with me.