Popular Radio Host Silas ‘SiMan Baby’ Alexander Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Popular longtime R&B radio host and deejay Silas “SiMan Baby” Alexander announced over the weekend that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Alexander has been a staple on Atlanta radio over the past three decades, making appearances on WIGO-AM, V-103, Kiss 104.1, Classic Soul 1025 and most recently Majic 107.5/97.5 until 2018. During that time he’s also regularly hosted late-night parties at clubs, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

For the past two years, Alexander has been co-hosting a syndicated show with Hip Hop legend Jubb Rock on about a dozen stations in markets like Columbus and Augusta, Georgia. Over the past year, however, he hasn’t been present on any station in metro Atlanta.

Speaking with the AJC on Sunday, Alexander said he was diagnosed in June, but didn’t choose to publicize his condition until this weekend. He also revealed he’s been on a chemotherapy and radiation regimen that forced him off the air and from making club appearances.

Alexander told the AJC that the treatment “has its challenges” but he’s working through it to the best of his abilities and “making it work.”

Kathy Jenkins, a former promotions director for both Radio One and Cox Radio and close friend, has posted a GoFundMe page to encourage folks to donate.

“We believe that there is absolutely nothing too hard for God,” Jenkins wrote. “Please join us in prayer for his total healing and let’s show SiMan Baby how much we love and appreciate him by making this birthday weekend extra special.”