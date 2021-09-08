‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Danielle Herrington Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

According to PEOPLE , she announced the news in her Instagram Story, writing, "It's already been 2 weeks with my boy."

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl did not reveal the name or the exact day he was born. However, she did tell the outlet in June how her boyfriend Geron supported her, "My first trimester was so hard for me physically and mentally, and he has been there every step of the way. I'm so lucky to have him.”

The 28-year-old also said, "Once I found out I was pregnant, I downloaded about four different pregnancy apps. I've been reading everything I possibly can about pregnancy, labor and delivery. I went and bought books and even a pregnancy journal. Also, I've been talking to all the women in my family and asking so many questions about motherhood. I have nieces and nephews that I've been pretty hands-on with, so I'm feeling prepared for the baby's arrival.”

Congrats to the new parents!