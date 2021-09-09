Kenya Moore Shares Why She Attended Gregg Leakes’ Memorial Service

After attending the late Gregg Leakes’ memorial service, Kenya Moore explains why she chose to join her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates over the Labor Day weekend.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Moore said, “I was there to support. Gregg never, ever treated me any differently whether I was feuding with NeNe [Leakes] or not. And for that, I respected him so much, and he was just a kind, gentle, caring, supportive man, and she was really lucky to have him.”

Adding, “Honestly, he is one of the nicest men I ever met in my life. To be there was a no-brainer.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, news broke that Gregg lost his battle with colon cancer. The 66-year-old was first diagnosed in 2018 and was in remission for two years before cancer returned in June 2021.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Reunites With ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars At Gregg Leakes’ Celebration Of Life Ceremony

“I flew in for the memorial, the repass. I think it was everything she probably wanted it to be because people were happy, and I think he would've wanted people to be happy because his life was so full and so beautiful, and he was such a great person," the reality TV star said, also talking about NeNe Leakes. "So even though it was hard for me to be there, it seemed like she got what she wanted, for people to smile, and I think he would've been happy about that.”

Moore is also set to make her dancing debut on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars and shared with ET that she is feeling some physical strains on her body with the intense rehearsal and practice schedule.

Moore shared the news about her joining the cast on Wednesday (Sept. 8) and mentioned to her fans that her late grandmother Doris introduced her to the art of dance at a community center in Detroit.