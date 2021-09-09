Kodak Black Donates $20K College Fund To Child Of Cop, Died Of Covid

Kodak Black is paying it forward.

The rapper donated a $20,000 college fund to the daughter of a Florida police officer who recently died after contracting COVID-19, TMZ reports. Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot, 27, leaves behind her husband and a 2-year-old daughter after she experienced complications related to the coronavirus before her death in August of this year.

According to Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, he read a story about the officer’s shocking death, that she had a daughter and reportedly said that he wanted to “make sure that kid is straight, pay for her college fund.”

In case you missed it, the outlet notes that Kodak Black contracted COVID-19 months ago and suffered symptoms from body aches to headaches and difficulty breathing for 10 days.

The Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police told TMZ they are “grateful to everyone who has donated to the Sepot family in memory of Jennifer. Her loss has had an immeasurable and lasting impact on our officers. The generosity by supporters has offered a degree of hope during a time in which support for law enforcement feels to be a waning movement.”