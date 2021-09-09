Bow Wow Says Another “Like Mike” Sequel Is In The Works

According to Bow Wow (born Shad Moss), a new film is on the way, and it will be another sequel to his classic 2002 basketball movie, Like Mike.
The rapper made the announcement during a Q&A session on Twitter Wednesday (Sept. 8) after one fan asked if a sequel of his 2010 film Lottery Ticket was in the works.
“We are working on a like mike sequel. It’s all just ideas,” he tweeted. “But yes we have been talking. So far so good.”
Another fan inquired about the cast for the movie and suggested that his 10-year-old daughter Shai should star in the film. Bow Wow teased that his mini-me would more than likely make an appearance.
“Shhhhh….. Another gem ima drop. It wont be called LIKE MIJE. But LIKE someone. We are taking our time with this one. I believe this mite be bigger than original. Cant wait,” he said.
Like Mike first premiered in 2002 and starred Morris Chestnut with cameos from NBA stars Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter. A Like Mike sequel already dropped in 2006, Like Mike 2: Streetball, although none of the original cast was involved.
Bow Wow promised fans that the new sequel would be different and noted that he connected with the first film's original writer.
