Bow Wow Says Another “Like Mike” Sequel Is In The Works

According to Bow Wow (born Shad Moss), a new film is on the way, and it will be another sequel to his classic 2002 basketball movie, Like Mike.

The rapper made the announcement during a Q&A session on Twitter Wednesday (Sept. 8) after one fan asked if a sequel of his 2010 film Lottery Ticket was in the works.

“We are working on a like mike sequel. It’s all just ideas,” he tweeted. “But yes we have been talking. So far so good.”