Michael K. Williams: A Tribute To His Passionate Fight For Justice And What Brought Him The Most Joy

All around the White House that day in 2020, we all heard the rumbles that Omar was coming. Our team had organized a meeting between Republicans and Democrats activists who supported the need for criminal justice reform to meet with then President Barack Obama and actor Michael K. Williams was on the guest list.

Just before the meeting started, Michael was sitting with his hands folded and resting on the table in the Roosevelt Room. He looked sharp and had a stern but nervous look on his face. He was situated in the middle of the table directly across the empty seat that would eventually be filled by President Obama.

The President entered the room and made his way around the table shaking everyone’s hands. He got to the middle seat and looked up and said, “My man Omar!” Everyone laughed, including Michael as they began to grip each other's hands and give the all too familiar Black man’s handshake and embrace.

We were in the meeting for about 20 minutes before it was Michael’s turn to speak. That direct, raspy voice, with the New York swag began to talk and you immediately thought – wow, Omar.

At that time Michael had become an ambassador for the ACLU and was fighting to change the injustices of our criminal system. But in the meeting, he represented so much more. As he began to tell his story, you realized that Omar was indeed just a character and that Michael K. Williams was so much more. If you allowed yourself to be star struck for longer than a moment, you could have missed the layers of a man who shined a light on the trauma, pain, joy, truth and rawness of his personal experiences. He explained that while The Wire told a particular story - he himself had witnessed so many instances of injustices in our criminal system.

