Jason Derulo Has Life-Size Cake Made Of Himself

Jason Derulo collaborated with a TikTok baker to make the most incredible dessert for his taste.

Lara Mason is known for her “Cake Anything” videos and shared a clip on Wednesday (September 8) of the “Talk Dirty” singer, calling her to ask for a life-size cake of, well, himself.

“Hey, can I get a life-size cake made of me?” Derulo asked in the video.

Mason responded, “I’m sorry, what? You want a life-size cake of yourself? Yeah, that shouldn’t be a problem.”

RELATED: Jason Derulo Explains Why He Named Newborn Son After Himself

She then asked, “Who is this?” to which Derulo revealed his identity, leaving the baker shocked.

The TikTok video then cuts to a time-lapse of Mason creating a six-foot statue cake of the 31-year-old. Everything down to the facial hair, tattoos and muscles are accurate.

The video ends with the cake version of Derulo having a few chunks eaten out of him, including a huge bite out of his shoulder.

See what went down below.