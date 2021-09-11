Saint West Reportedly Broke His Arm ‘In A Few Places’

Saint West, the son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, reportedly broke his arm recently and mom says she is “not OK.’

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently took to her social media to reveal the family news. Via her Instagram Story, she shared a number of posts about his condition.

Up first, Kardashian uploaded a photo of the 5-year-old sitting in a wheelchair while icing his arm. Later, she shared a pic of her son cradling his arm after his cast had been set.

“Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok,” Kim wrote, later adding, “Poor baby.”