Courtney B. Vance Honors ‘Lovecraft Country’ Co-Star Michael K. Williams At The Emmys

Courtney B. Vance earned an Emmy for his role in HBO’s now-canceled Lovecraft Country. During his acceptance speech, he took the time to honor his co-star Michael K. Williams.

According to Variety, at last night’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, Vance said, “Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style. May he rest in power and let us all honor his immense legacy by being a little more love-forward, a little more endless in thought, a little bit more swaggy in act.”

Backstage also said, “We were brothers. I died in the series and we said goodbye to each other. It’s too painful to really think about, so I just honor him everywhere and every hour I can.”

Williams is nominated for his role as Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 19.

On Sept. 6, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home.

The Brooklyn native was famous for his roles as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based TV series The Wire and Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

According to Williams’ nephew, Arvance Williams, his body was discovered by another nephew named Donovan. The New York Post reports that law enforcement sources discovered drug paraphernalia at Williams’ apartment where his body was found and it is believed he died from a possible overdose.