Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Surrogacy Journey

In a new essay for TIME magazine, actress Gabrielle Union talks about her 2018 surrogacy journey.

The 48-year-old previously revealed that she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, which led her to look into other pregnancy options.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, adenomyosis is a condition where the tissue from the uterus lining grows into the uterine wall, thickening the uterus. It can lead to heavy periods, pain during sex and your menstrual cycle, and infertility.

Union shared that in 2016 her doctor Kelly Baek informed her that if she wanted to have a healthy baby, surrogacy would be the best option.

“I was not ready to do that,” she wrote in the essay. “I wanted the experience of being pregnant. To watch my body expand and shift to accommodate this miracle inside me.”

Union soon prepared to take a drug called Lupron which would only give her a 30% chance to bring a baby to term but it also would mean that she would be temporarily “throwing [her] body into early menopause and you can break bones very easily.”