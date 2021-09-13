WATCH: Lizzo Gifts Her Mom A New Wardrobe For Her Birthday

Lizzo’s mother got a wonderful surprise birthday gift that is an upgrade to her closet!

The Grammy award-winning singer shared a heartfelt video of her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, on Saturday (Sept. 11) on Instagram unveiling her new wardrobe curated by stylist Jason Rembert.

“Wow! It looks nice in here, huh?” the 33-year-old can be heard saying behind the camera.

In the following clip, she continues, "You like these clothes? These are your clothes!," causing her mom to become emotional.

