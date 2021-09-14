Audra McDonald And Leslie Odom Jr. To Host Tony Awards Special

Broadway is officially returning after closing its doors in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tony winners Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. have been tapped to host the 74th annual Tony Awards, which will celebrate the return of Broadway.

According to USA Today, the four-hour event will air live on Sept. 26 from Manhattan's Winter Garden Theatre. Odom will host from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. ET/PT and McDonald from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. ET/PT.

Six-time Tony winner McDonald, who is also nominated for role in Terrence McNally play Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, said in a statement, “While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway — one with renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as appreciation for the sacred experience of live theater.”



Odom also added, “Broadway is a part of my DNA and I’m so thrilled to see it open back up again. There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances. I’m very happy to host The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”

Today (Sept. 14) is the unofficial reopening of Broadway. Audience members and Broadway workers are required to be fully vaccinated or present negative test results.

The 74th annual Tony Awards will stream exclusively on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET. Click here for the complete list of nominees.