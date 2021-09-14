Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Battling Ovarian Cancer

Sabrina Parr, fitness instructor and Lamar Odom’s ex, is battling ovarian cancer.

The 34-year-old wrote on Instagram, “I have been quietly battling something for quite some time, and I'm finally ready to share it. I found out this year that I have been walking around with a malignant tumor inside my ovary that has grown to about 5 inches wide in size. I'm just now sharing because I've had to process a lot!"

She continued, "I kept asking God, 'why couldn't you have just given me breast cancer since I already don't have breast' lol. Why put it right in the middle of my body? Why right now? I've been alive long enough to know that when God wants you to sit down, that's when he's preparing you to stand up even taller.”

On Sept. 13, Parr posted a surgery update that included a video of her getting a COVID test.

She captioned the video with, “Everything was successful, my tumor is removed and I am now recovering!! They are having some issues getting my pain under control so they will be keeping me until that’s handled, which is why I had to get a Covid test! Other than that all is well!!!! Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes! I’ll check back in once I’m home and in my own bed!”