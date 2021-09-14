‘Red Table Talk’: Yvonne Orji Says ‘Insecure’ Will Highlight Her Natural Hair Journey

Red Table Talk has returned, and the first to make their way to the table this season is actress and comedian Yvonne Orji.

On the upcoming Wednesday (Sept. 15) episode titled “Jada Goes Bald,” airing at 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET on Facebook Watch, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris welcome Orji. The actress will talk about her traumatic natural hair journey.

“The very first time I cut my hair, my mom was like: ‘Hair is a woman’s beauty. So what are you doing?” She responded by saying, “I’m living my life. I’m not chained to it. It’s hair. It’ll grow, we’ll figure it out,” Orji says in an exclusive clip obtained by BET.com.

The actress showed off her fresh big chop with an Instagram announcement during the 2020 quarantine. She also disclosed to the RTT ladies that her friend and Insecure co-star Issa Rae was so inspired by her courageous act that Insecure fans will be able to re-live it.

“When I cut it in quarantine, Issa hit me up and was like ‘Girl, yeah we love that so much. That’s going to be part of season 5,” Orji, who plays Molly in the show, said.

Tiffany Haddish will also join the episode and gets a better understanding of why Jada shaved her head. The ladies will also witness as three women make a bold choice to shave their heads for the very first time while on camera.

Watch the exclusive clip with Yvonne Orji below: