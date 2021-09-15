Chrissy Teigen Says She Got Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

Chrissy Teigen has no shame in her game.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old headed to her Instagram Story to share with her fans that she removed fat from her cheeks. Teigen explained that she had buccal fat removal done by Dr. Jason Diamond.

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she said. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results.”

