LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 14: Model Chrissy Teigen attends The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen Says She Got Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

The 35-year-old headed to her Instagram story over the weekend to explain the procedure.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 / 12:32 PM

Written by BET Staff

Chrissy Teigen has no shame in her game. 

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old headed to her Instagram Story to share with her fans that she removed fat from her cheeks.  Teigen explained that she had buccal fat removal done by Dr. Jason Diamond

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she said. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results.”  

Teigen says that she is happy with the outcome of the procedure, saying: “I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?”

This is not the first time that Teigen has been open about cosmetic procedures and surgeries. 

According to People, in 2020, she had surgery to remove her breast implants, and in Feb. 2021, she underwent endometriosis surgery to lessen the pain from the disorder. Women who have endometriosis develop tissue that's similar to endometrial tissue—which normally lines the inside of the uterus—that grows outside of the uterus. 

She sees Dr. Diamond to get Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating, health.com reports.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

