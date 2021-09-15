Octavia Spencer Apologizes To Britney Spears Over Comment About Her Engagement

Britney Spears recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, and got some unsolicited advice from Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

According to TMZ, Spencer, 51, commented on Spears’ Instagram post announcing her engagement, writing, “Make him sign a prenup.”

Although she may have written what many were thinking, Spencer is now apologizing for her remark. The actress revealed she apologized privately to both Spears and Asghari, and says her "intention was to make them laugh not cause pain" and she hopes to "restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."