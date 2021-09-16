Keke Palmer Apologizes To Met Gala Chef After Viral Photo Of The Food

Keke Palmer is offering her apology after her initial comments about the 2021 Met Gala menu created by Top Chef Marcus Samuelsson.
The Hustlers star, who also hosted Vogue's live stream on the carpet for the Gala, took to her Instagram story to talk about the catering at the ritzy event.
"This is why they don't show y'all the food. I'm just playinnn," she wrote. She amplified her message on Twitter, writing, "The menu chile."
On Wednesday (Sept. 15), a fan also commented about the food saying, "Honestly, if KEKE PALMER has anything negative to say, I absolutely believe her," to which Palmer replied, "I just have different taste buds! I love this Chef, sorry to this man."
However, Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo's Top Chef Masters in 2010, spoke about Palmer's comment with TMZ on Wednesday (Sept. 15).
Speaking with the outlet, he said that Palmer's plate was not a full picture of the spread and that it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn, and zucchini slices.
But guaranteed that the 3-course meal that was served at the gala tasted “plenty good.”
A rep for Vogue also spoke with Page Six and said that they were “thrilled and grateful to have worked with” the 49-year-old all-star chef.
“The plant-based menu featured recipes from 10 emerging New York-based chefs to celebrate the return of the city’s restaurant industry, which was devastated by the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.
The 2021 Met Gala is not only a prestigious fundraiser but comes with a hefty price tag. Event-goers have to pay $30,000 to $50,000 per ticket, with tables ranging between $275,000 to $500,000.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)
