Keke Palmer Apologizes To Met Gala Chef After Viral Photo Of The Food

Keke Palmer is offering her apology after her initial comments about the 2021 Met Gala menu created by Top Chef Marcus Samuelsson.

The Hustlers star, who also hosted Vogue's live stream on the carpet for the Gala, took to her Instagram story to talk about the catering at the ritzy event.

"This is why they don't show y'all the food. I'm just playinnn," she wrote. She amplified her message on Twitter, writing, "The menu chile."

On Wednesday (Sept. 15), a fan also commented about the food saying, "Honestly, if KEKE PALMER has anything negative to say, I absolutely believe her," to which Palmer replied, "I just have different taste buds! I love this Chef, sorry to this man."