Gayle King Gushes About Being A Grandmother After Daughter Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Gayle King!

The 66-year-old anchor announced on CBS This Morning, "I'm officially a grandmother! It's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him."

King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus, 32, and her husband Virgil Miller welcomed a baby boy named Luca Lynn Miller last week.

King revealed, "Virgil lost his brother earlier this year, so little Luca has his uncle’s middle name. We already call him L.L. Mill."

See the clip below: