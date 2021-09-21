Holly Robinson Peete To Star In Hallmark Movie Featuring Character With Autism

Holly Robinson Peete’s upcoming holiday film will hit a little close to home.

Airing later this year, the Hallmark television movie, The Christmas Bond, stars Robinson Peete and will be the first holiday movie on the network to feature a character on the autism spectrum, Variety reports.

Lyriq Bent has been cast as well as Nik Sanchez, a young actor with autism.

“As a single mom (Peete) and her teenaged son with autism (Sanchez) come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish and finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways,” according to the plot description from Hallmark.

In her personal life, Peete is the mother of her son Rodney Peete Jr. who is on the autism spectrum. She first revealed his diagnosis in 2007 but started the nonprofit HollyRod Foundation in 1997 with her husband, retired NFL player Rodney Peete, that assists families of children with autism and supports those living with Parkinson’s disease.

“I am making this movie for my son RJ, others with autism and their families,” the 57-year-old who also serves as one of the executive producers, said in an official statement. “I am grateful to Hallmark for bringing this story to screen with authenticity, respect and hope.”

The Christmas Bond will be a part of Hallmark’s “Miracles of Christmas” programming slate.