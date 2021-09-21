NeNe Leakes Is Doing Strict Fast, And It Comes With A Tight Schedule

NeNe Leakes is very serious about a new fast.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her current fast comes with some rules in an Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 19). Leakes can’t eat anything until after 6 PM.

“Thanks to all of the chefs that are reaching out wanting to cook for me,” she wrote. “Trust me I want to eat but I am currently on a fast and can’t eat until after 6pm daily.”