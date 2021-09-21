Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy To Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams did not win an Emmy on Sunday (Sept. 19) but Tobia Menzies dedicated his Emmy to the late actor.

Menzies, 47, was awarded for his portrayal of Prince Philip in The Crown in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, which is the same category Williams was nominated for his performance as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Williams was considered a frontrunner before his sudden death earlier this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Menzies was unable to attend the ceremony but tweeted, "Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP."