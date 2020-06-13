Queen Collective
A Song of Grace
Season 3 E 1 • 06/19/2021
Twelve-year-old composer Grace Moore navigates the challenges of today's world and writes a new composition, making a space for herself in classical music and sharing her gift.
Queen CollectiveS2 • E1Gloves Off
Tiara "T-Baby" Brown, a Washington, D.C. officer who lost her brother to gun violence, protects her community by day and trains to become a world champion boxer by night.
06/13/2020
Queen CollectiveS2 • E2Tangled Roots
Representative Attica Scott, the only Black woman in the Kentucky state legislature, files a bill to ban discrimination against natural hairstyles and textures.
06/13/2020
Queen CollectiveS2 • E3Ballet After Dark
After surviving a dehumanizing attack, classically trained ballerina Tyde-Courtney Edwards created Ballet After Dark to help sexual abuse and domestic violence survivors heal.
06/13/2020
Queen CollectiveS2 • E4If There Is Light
After moving from Georgia to New York, 14-year-old Janiyah Blackmon navigates life's challenges as her mom tries to move her family out of the shelter system and into a home.
06/14/2020
Queen CollectiveS3 • E1A Song of Grace
With the support of her mother, 12-year-old Grace Moore makes history as one of the youngest classical music composers to write music for the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
06/19/2021
Queen CollectiveS3 • E2Game Changer
Gaming expert Tanya DePass revolutionizes her often exclusive industry by breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices of marginalized people in her community.
06/19/2021
Queen CollectiveS3 • E3Change The Name
Young Black students and their teacher campaign to rename their local park after an abolitionist while learning the value of grassroots organizing and discovering their agency as activists.
06/19/2021
Queen CollectiveS3 • E4Black Birth
Filmmaker Haimy Assefa balances the joys of pregnancy with the risks and fears in the African-American community as she shares her journey with two other expectant Black mothers.
06/19/2021
Queen CollectiveS4 • E1In Her Element
Director Idil Ibrahim profiles Nashville rapper Daisha McBride, a.k.a. The Rap Girl, as she prepares to headline her first show.
02/24/2023
