Disrupt & Dismantle

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The Battle for Black LandSeason 1 E 3 • 03/03/2021
Soledad O'Brien examines the experiences of the Gullah people on Hilton Head Island, SC, where obscure legal loopholes and soaring property taxes have resulted in a loss of land and culture.
Watching
Full Ep
40:29
Disrupt & DismantleS1 • E1Shingle Mountain
Soledad O'Brien visits Dallas to find out how environmental racism is plaguing a predominantly Black community as it tries to fight against a hazardous dump site called Shingle Mountain.
02/21/2021
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
Disrupt & DismantleS1 • E2Nashville
Soledad O'Brien discusses the impact of structural racism in Nashville, TN, and how nonprofits are stepping up to give students the support they need to escape the school-to-prison pipeline.
02/28/2021
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Disrupt & DismantleS1 • E3The Battle for Black Land
Soledad O'Brien examines the experiences of the Gullah people on Hilton Head Island, SC, where obscure legal loopholes and soaring property taxes have resulted in a loss of land and culture.
03/03/2021
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Disrupt & DismantleS1 • E4The Future of "Policing"
Soledad O'Brien interviews Anjanette Young, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, State's Attorney Kim Foxx and others about the Chicago Police Department's history of brutality and the obstacles to reform.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Disrupt & DismantleS1 • E5Displacement in the Mermaid City
Soledad O'Brien investigates a city redevelopment plan in Norfolk, VA, that would tear down public housing and displace low-income residents in an effort to "revitalize" the area.
03/17/2021
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Disrupt & DismantleS1 • E6The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi
Soledad O'Brien talks to Black moms and their advocates in Mississippi to find out how the government and healthcare system can address high maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.
03/24/2021
Exclusive
04:40
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6Examines Maternal Mortality
Soledad O'Brien examines the disadvantages Black women in America face when it comes to health care and childbirth on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021