Who Said That Sh!t

Rapper Too $hort puts his culture card on the line when he tries to identify the origin of famous quotes, including a line from "Queen & Slim" and lyrics from Big Pun and Young Thug songs.
Who Said That Sh!tS1 • E2Ray J
To defend his culture card, Ray J must try to guess famous quotes from Kanye West, Jack Harlow, Kobe Bryant and himself.
05/21/2021
Who Said That Sh!tS1 • E3Eric Bellinger
Eric Bellinger risks losing his culture card if he can't answer Ryan's pop culture questions correctly, so here's hoping Eric has seen "Friday," loves J. Cole and knows a few Cardi B lyrics.
05/28/2021
Who Said That Sh!tS1 • E4Teairra Mari
R&B singer Teairra Mari doesn't stutter as she tears her way through Ryan's carefully crafted pop culture quotes from Kamala Harris, Issa Rae and Nicki Minaj, leaving Ryan in shock.
06/04/2021
Who Said That Sh!tS1 • E5Lyrica Anderson
Singer-songwriter Lyrica Anderson proves that she's well versed in song lyrics, but risks losing her culture card over Ryan's pop culture quotes from Will Smith, Ice Cube and Eartha Kitt.
06/11/2021
