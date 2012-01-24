Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Let's Stay Together
An Even More Indecent Proposal
E 14 • 04/10/2012

Charles's potential business partner takes an interest in Delores, and Tasha and Jamal go a little too far as they add some excitement to their love life.

Watching

Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E4
U Say He's Just a Friend

Tasha shows her interior design expertise when she starts working for Troy, Charles and Stacy learn lessons in budgeting their finances, and Crystal meets a man with a questionable past.
01/24/2012
Full Ep
21:07
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E5
Dancing with the Stars

Charles's work life and personal life collide thanks to his celebrity client Jasmine Guy, and Jamal has a change of heart about his career path.
01/31/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E6
Sickness Protection Program

Stacy competes with Charles's mom when he gets a cold, Jamal befriends Tasha's ex, and Crystal finds a way to make extra money and play matchmaker.
02/07/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E7
Puppy Love

Stacy clashes with her mother's dog Bootsy, and Troy reveals his true intentions to Tasha while Jamal's out of town on a business trip.
02/14/2012
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E8
Family Business

Jamal serves as Charles's lawyer after a car accident, Tasha gains notoriety for her gossip blog, and Stacy invests in Crystal's short film.
02/28/2012
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E9
Marriage Without Borders

Stacy and Charles don't see eye to eye when Stacy receives an offer to travel overseas for a six-month medical program, and Tasha and Jamal consider a future in politics.
03/06/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E10
2 Fast, 2 Furious

Jamal coaches Stacy, and Charles trains Tasha, to run in a 10K, and Crystal shows her artistic side as she directs a commercial for Charles's company.
03/13/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E11
Fear Factor

Due to a recent surge in crime, Charles and Stacy purchase a security system, and Tasha relives her college days when she learns Crystal and her friends are pledging her sorority.
03/20/2012
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E12
The Choice Is Yours

Crystal juggles dating two guys at the same time, and Tasha encourages Jamal to rejoin the workforce when he gets too comfortable with unemployment.
03/27/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E13
The Good, the Bad and the Comedically Ugly

Jamal and Tasha throw bachelor and bachelorette parties for Charles and Stacy with very different results, and Kita hides from the producers of "Perseverance Island."
04/03/2012
Full Ep
20:15
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E14
An Even More Indecent Proposal

Charles's potential business partner takes an interest in Delores, and Tasha and Jamal go a little too far as they add some excitement to their love life.
04/10/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E15
Inspect Me, Inspect Me Not

Charles turns on the charm in hopes of receiving permits on a job site, Kita searches for a new job, and Jamal tries to figure out the source of his high stress level.
04/17/2012
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E16
Leave Me Alone

Stacy realizes she needs to take time for herself, a football player tries to win over Kita, and Jamal loses his wedding ring.
04/24/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E17
The Apprentice

Kita thwarts a robbery, Stacy takes matters into her own hands when Charles's irresponsible friend takes advantage of him, and Tasha doesn't want to be Facebook friends with Jamal.
05/01/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E18
Beauty and the Birthday

Charles struggles to find the perfect birthday present for Stacy, and Tasha's new client doesn't approve of her look.
05/08/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E19
Owners, Players and Thieves

Stacy doesn't understand why Charles won't sell his bachelor pad, Kita finds a way to make more tips at work, and Tasha offers Crystal a job at the baby boutique.
05/15/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E20
No Weddings and a Funeral

Stacy feels insecure when she meets Charles's childhood friend, Tasha and Jamal disagree about expanding the baby boutique, Kita grows closer to Micah, and Crystal gets a new place.
05/22/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E21
Creepers

Jamal urges Tasha to drop her plans for the baby boutique in Savannah, Kita faces a difficult decision about her future, and Charles's good deed for Connie takes an unexpected turn.
05/29/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Let's Stay Together
E22
Wait, What?

Crystal learns a shocking secret about Darkanian, Tasha runs into problems as she tries to get home for her anniversary, and Charles attempts to distract Stacy from watching "Sneakerz."
06/05/2012
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021