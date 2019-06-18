Games People Play

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Truth and ConsequencesSeason 2 E 9 • 12/14/2021
Laila worries her come-up is an exchange for her silence, Nia helps the LAPD catch Eric's killer, Kareem learns of his father's deception, and Marques gets a surprise at Eden's family home.
Games People PlayS1 • E9The Bitch is Back
Terrence trails the cops on Nia's behalf, Laila confronts Roxanne after she learns the fate of Susie Q, and Detective Loomis finds holes in Vanessa's alibi for the night of Kalinda's murder.
06/18/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E10The Way You Save
The women make a discovery on Roxanne's phone that leads them to Kalinda's killer, Vanessa shares big news with Marques, and a scorned adversary sends a Nia a message.
06/25/2019
Games People PlayS2 • E1I Saw What You Did
Kareem's mom reveals a family secret, Laila has a change of fortune, Nia gets a mysterious package, new evidence surfaces in Kalinda's murder case, and Vanessa gives Marques troubling news.
10/19/2021
Games People PlayS2 • E2Gone Girl
Marques's dad comes to take care of him with Vanessa gone, Quanisha pressures Kareem to use his connections for their wedding, and Eric's conspiracy theory gets him in trouble with Nia.
10/26/2021
Games People PlayS2 • E3Love and Basketball
Marques has trouble focusing on the court while his daughter is still missing, a mysterious package sends Eric down a conspiracy rabbit hole, and Nia hits it off with Laila's new costar.
11/02/2021
Games People PlayS2 • E4Lost and Found
Nia learns that Eric's conspiracy theories may have had some validity, Kareem gets an opportunity from the Vipers, and Marcus adjusts to playing with the team's new superstar.
11/09/2021
Games People PlayS2 • E5All In
Laila is unnerved by an unwelcome visitor from her past, Marques and Eden's relationship heats up, Kareem gets a taste of his own medicine, and Nia's investigation takes a strange turn.
11/16/2021
Games People PlayS2 • E6The Game Catches Everyone
Marques turns to Eden after lashing out at the paparazzi, Laila faces pressure from Jason's lawyer, Quanisha struggles to win over Kareem's mom, and Nia's research puts her and MJ in danger.
11/23/2021
Games People PlayS2 • E7There's No Place Like Home
Marques brings the crew back to his hometown when his high school jersey number gets retired, MJ gets drawn deeper into a world of conspiracies, and Laila feels judged by Nia.
11/30/2021
Games People PlayS2 • E8Undercover Brother
An on-air incident puts Kareem's job in jeopardy, Marques fears potential backlash against his relationship with Eden, and a discovery leaves Nia questioning MJ's loyalty.
12/07/2021
