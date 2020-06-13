BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
Tangled Roots
Season 1 E 2 • 06/13/2020
Representative Attica Scott, the only Black woman in the Kentucky state legislature, files a bill to ban discrimination against natural hairstyles and textures.
Full Ep
20:29
