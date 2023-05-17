The Breakfast Club
June 1, 2023 - NBA Finals, Debt Ceiling Deal & Finding Joy
Season 1 E 34 • 06/01/2023
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the debt ceiling deal, Charlamagne and Envy discuss Sean Combs's lawsuit against the distributor of his liquor brands, and callers share what brings them joy.
S1 • E23The Breakfast ClubMay 17, 2023 - DJ Cassidy
Guest cohost Erica Duchess joins the show to discuss Congress's AI hearing, the Rumor Report looks at Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow's arrests, and DJ Cassidy discusses DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic.
05/17/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E24The Breakfast ClubMay 18, 2023 - Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid & Amber Stevens West
The cast of "Run the World" discusses marriages, on-screen romances, the perpetuation of Black stereotypes in media and more with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and guest host Erica Duchess.
05/18/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E25The Breakfast ClubMay 19, 2023 - Erica Duchess & "Power Book II: Ghost" Cast
Charlamagne tries to defuse Envy's beef with Rick Ross, and actors Lovell Adams-Gray and Woody McClain discuss sex scenes, big plot twists, and the passionate fans of "Power Book II: Ghost."
05/19/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E26The Breakfast ClubMay 22, 2023 - Donnell Rawlings & Jess Hilarious
The hosts pay their respects to NFL hall of famer and civil rights icon Jim Brown, DJ Envy discusses trading insults with Rick Ross, and Charlamagne has a gift for Donnell Rawlings.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E27The Breakfast ClubMay 23, 2023 - Jamaal Bowman & Jess Hilarious
Special cohost Jess Hilarious joins to discuss Sen. Tim Scott's presidential bid and Lance "Un" Rivera dispelling JAY-Z stabbing rumor, then Rep. Jamaal Bowman talks reparations and more.
05/23/2023
Full Ep
40:31
S1 • E28The Breakfast ClubMay 24, 2023 - Deon Cole
Jess Hilarious joins Charlamagne Tha God to discuss a man ramming his truck into the White House security barriers and Gap suing Kanye West, and Deon Cole talks about "The Color Purple."
05/24/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E29The Breakfast ClubMay 25, 2023 - Tony Lewis Jr. & Tony Lewis Sr.
The team discusses Tina Turner's life and legacy and chats with Tony Lewis Jr. and Tony Lewis Sr. about Tony Jr.'s long fight to free his former drug kingpin father from federal prison.
05/25/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E30The Breakfast ClubMay 26, 2023 - Shameik Moore & Jess Hilarious
Special cohost Jess Hilarious gives her take on a postponed high school graduation in Texas and more, and actor Shameik Moore talks about his role in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
05/26/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E32The Breakfast ClubMay 30, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Special cohost Jess Hilarious talks about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's pledge to repeal criminal justice reform, a study about how police officers interact with Black drivers and more.
05/30/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E33The Breakfast ClubMay 31, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Tezlyn Figaro reports on Uganda's harsh anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Jess Hilarious discusses dating rumors involving Megan Thee Stallion, and the hosts debate following your dreams.
05/31/2023
Full Ep
40:31
