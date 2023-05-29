The Breakfast Club
June 12, 2023 - Method Man
Season 1 E 41 • 06/12/2023
The team covers the partial collapse of I-95 in Philadelphia and Floyd Mayweather's chaotic boxing match with John Gotti III, and Method Man reflects on working with other hip-hop greats.
S1 • E31The Breakfast ClubMay 29, 2023 - Best Moments of April and May 2023
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy throw it back to some of their favorite past interviews including Kirk and Tammy Franklin, author Resmaa Menakem, and artist Chlöe.
05/29/2023
S1 • E32The Breakfast ClubMay 30, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Special cohost Jess Hilarious talks about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's pledge to repeal criminal justice reform, a study about how police officers interact with Black drivers and more.
05/30/2023
S1 • E33The Breakfast ClubMay 31, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Tezlyn Figaro reports on Uganda's harsh anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Jess Hilarious discusses dating rumors involving Megan Thee Stallion, and the hosts debate following your dreams.
05/31/2023
S1 • E34The Breakfast ClubJune 1, 2023 - NBA Finals, Debt Ceiling Deal & Finding Joy
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the debt ceiling deal, Charlamagne and Envy discuss Sean Combs's lawsuit against the distributor of his liquor brands, and callers share what brings them joy.
06/01/2023
S1 • E35The Breakfast ClubJune 2, 2023 - Boosie Badazz
Tezlyn Figaro reports on President Joe Biden's viral fall at a graduation, Charlamagne and Envy mourn the untimely death of Ms Jacky Oh!, and Boosie Badazz discusses "Best Album of 2023."
06/02/2023
S1 • E36The Breakfast ClubJune 5, 2023 - Claudia Jordan
Claudia Jordan joins to discuss a plane full of migrants that was mysteriously sent from Texas to California and Kanye West's dustup with paparazzi, then callers talk emotional honesty.
06/05/2023
S1 • E37The Breakfast ClubJune 6, 2023 - Jess Hilarious & Claudia Jordan
The team discusses Cornel West's 2024 presidential bid, guest cohost Claudia Jordan brings up concerns over Wendy Williams's health, and callers weigh in on booty call texts.
06/06/2023
S1 • E38The Breakfast ClubJune 7, 2023 - Claudia Jordan & Tamika Mallory
Guest cohost Claudia Jordan reacts to Pete Davidson's beef with PETA, and activist Tamika Mallory discusses her book "State of Emergency," plus Donkey of the Day.
06/07/2023
S1 • E39The Breakfast ClubJune 8, 2023 - DeVon Franklin, Karlous Miller & Navv Greene
Guest hosts Karlous Miller and Navv Greene chat about the Canadian wildfires, and DeVon Franklin opens up to Charlamagne, Envy and Claudia Jordan about his public breakup with Meagan Good.
06/08/2023
S1 • E40The Breakfast ClubJune 9, 2023 - Janelle Monáe, Karlous Miller & Navv Greene
The team comments on Donald Trump's federal grand jury indictment and the BET Awards 2023 nominations, and Janelle Monáe drops by to discuss her album "The Age of Pleasure."
06/09/2023
S1 • E42The Breakfast ClubJune 13, 2023 - Looney, Peter Nicks & Ryan Coogler
Guest host Looney joins in to cover Donald Trump's second indictment and Anita Baker's beef with Babyface, and filmmakers Peter Nicks and Ryan Coogler discuss their documentary "Anthem."
06/13/2023
S1 • E43The Breakfast ClubJune 14, 2023 - Toosii
Tezlyn Figaro gives updates on Donald Trump's indictment, Charlamagne discusses the current state of the music industry, and rapper Toosii stops by to talk about his debut album, "NAUJOUR."
06/14/2023
S1 • E44The Breakfast ClubJune 15, 2023 - "The Blackening" Cast
The team covers the young survivors of a plane crash in Colombia and a proposed ban on women pastors, and the cast of "The Blackening" chats about celebrating Blackness in the film.
06/15/2023
S1 • E45The Breakfast ClubJune 16, 2023 - Killer Mike
Guest host Rocsi Diaz joins the team to discuss a national security leak on a social media platform and Diddy's relationship with Yung Miami, and Killer Mike chats about his album "MICHAEL."
06/16/2023
S1 • E46The Breakfast ClubJune 19, 2023 - Best Moments of May and June 2023
Janelle Monáe discusses their summery album "The Age of Pleasure," the cast of "Run the World" chats about modern Black womanhood, and DeVon Franklin explains his mental wellness journey.
06/19/2023
S1 • E47The Breakfast ClubJune 20, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Tezlyn Figaro reports on gun violence, the team chats about Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons's family feud, and guest host Jess Hilarious opens up about her relationship with her dad.
06/20/2023
S1 • E48The Breakfast ClubJune 21, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Tezlyn Figaro discuss Hunter Biden's plea deal, Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World" controversy, and Issa Rae's admission she fears pregnancy would slow her career.
06/21/2023
