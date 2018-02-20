Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Death Row Chronicles
Chapter Two: The Rise of Death Row
Season 1 E 2 • 02/20/2018

Dr. Dre hits legal roadblocks ahead of the release of his landmark album "The Chronic," and murder charges threaten to derail newly signed rapper Snoop Dogg's career.

Watching

Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch

Death Row Chronicles
S1 • E1
Chapter One: Origin Story

Former bouncer Suge Knight branches out into the music business and reportedly uses intimidation tactics to poach talent, including Ruthless Records producer Dr. Dre.
02/20/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch

Death Row Chronicles
S1 • E2
Chapter Two: The Rise of Death Row

Dr. Dre hits legal roadblocks ahead of the release of his landmark album "The Chronic," and murder charges threaten to derail newly signed rapper Snoop Dogg's career.
02/20/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch

Death Row Chronicles
S1 • E3
Chapter Three: Enter Tupac

Tupac Shakur faces a barrage of legal and personal drama, and Suge Knight wages war with Bad Boy Records.
02/21/2018
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch

Death Row Chronicles
S1 • E4
Chapter Four: East vs. West

Fresh out of jail, Tupac Shakur lends his voice to Dr. Dre's "California Love" before recording his own album, and the feud between East and West Coast rappers ends in tragedy.
02/21/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch

Death Row Chronicles
S1 • E5
Chapter Five: The Reckoning

The shooting of Tupac Shakur sparks a wave of rival gang violence in Compton, Suge Knight is sentenced to nine years in prison and the Notorious B.I.G. is gunned down in L.A.
02/22/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch

Death Row Chronicles
S1 • E6
Chapter Six: Under Investigation

Investigators search for answers in the unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., and one of the last living witnesses of Tupac Shakur's death tells his story.
02/22/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021