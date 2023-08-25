The Breakfast Club
September 8, 2023 - Cardi B
Season 1 E 105 • 09/08/2023
The crew reacts to a man blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for a Florida mass shooting, the Rumor Report delves into the arrest of Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend, and Cardi B discusses her single "Bongos."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
40:31
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E95The Breakfast ClubAugust 25, 2023 - REASON
Guest cohosts JoJo and Big Homie join the show to talk Donald Trump's mug shot and Halle Berry's divorce, and REASON stops by to discuss his album "Porches" and more.
08/25/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E96The Breakfast ClubAugust 28, 2023 - Fab 5 Freddy
Tezlyn Figaro reports on a racist mass shooting in Jacksonville, FL, the crew reacts to Steve Harvey fanning rumors about his marriage, and Fab 5 Freddy talks about the evolution of hip hop.
08/28/2023
Full Ep
39:38
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E97The Breakfast ClubAugust 29, 2023 - Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl
Tezlyn Figaro reports on a shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill, and guest cohost Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl, discusses the truth about reality shows and social media etiquette.
08/29/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E98The Breakfast ClubAugust 30, 2023 - Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl
Tezlyn Figaro covers Hurricane Idalia and Medicare drug price cuts, and guest cohost Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl, addresses backlash over not shouting out her hairstylist.
08/30/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E99The Breakfast ClubAugust 31, 2023 - Fat Joe
Jess Hilarious joins the show to discuss Mitch McConnell's second public freeze-up incident and Miguel's shocking stage stunt, and Fat Joe shares stories from his memoir "The Book of Jose."
08/31/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E100The Breakfast ClubSeptember 1, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
DJ Envy celebrates his birthday, Jess Hilarious reports on 50 Cent's legal troubles and Yung Bleu's cheating scandal, and a caller's dilemma leads to a debate about loyalty and justice.
09/01/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E101The Breakfast ClubSeptember 4, 2023 - Throwback Interviews
Charlamagne and DJ Envy revisit conversations with guest hosts Akin Reyes and Jess Hilarious, boxers Terence Crawford, Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo, and Joseline Hernandez.
09/04/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E102The Breakfast ClubSeptember 5, 2023 - lilD
Radio host lilD discusses Nikki Haley's call for older politicians to pass cognitive tests and ChriseanRock giving birth on Instagram Live, and callers weigh in on the dangers of catcalling.
09/05/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E103The Breakfast ClubSeptember 6, 2023 - lilD
DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and guest cohost lilD discuss Blueface's child custody comments, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's ban from a boat company, and complex parent-child relationships.
09/06/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E104The Breakfast ClubSeptember 7, 2023 - Tyrese Gibson
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the likelihood of another Hunter Biden indictment, the crew reacts to New York City's Airbnb rules, and Tyrese Gibson discusses his album "Beautiful Pain."
09/07/2023
Full Ep
40:31
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E105The Breakfast ClubSeptember 8, 2023 - Cardi B
The crew reacts to a man blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for a Florida mass shooting, the Rumor Report delves into the arrest of Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend, and Cardi B discusses her single "Bongos."
09/08/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E106The Breakfast ClubSeptember 11, 2023 - Juicy J
The crew breaks down Vice President Kamala Harris's hip-hop celebration and an alleged altercation between Tink and Hitmaka, and Juicy J discusses his memoir "Chronicles of the Juice Man."
09/11/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E107The Breakfast ClubSeptember 12, 2023 - Rea Davis
Rea Davis discusses 2024 presidential election polls and a leaked phone call from Steve Harvey's radio cohost, and callers weigh in on the ethics of disclosing private conversations.
09/12/2023
Full Ep
40:28
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E108The Breakfast ClubSeptember 13, 2023 - Lemuel Plummer & Natalie Nunn
Charlamagne discusses the impact of his Mental Wealth Alliance organization with a caller, and Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer and Natalie Nunn to talk about their fledgling media empire.
09/13/2023
Full Ep
40:36
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E109The Breakfast ClubSeptember 14, 2023 - Cedric the Entertainer
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the capture of an escaped Pennsylvania prisoner and Georgia's gas tax suspension, and Cedric the Entertainer discusses his debut novel "Flipping Boxcars."
09/14/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E110The Breakfast ClubSeptember 15, 2023 - Diddy
The hosts cover federal gun charges brought against Hunter Biden and Whoopi Goldberg asking her cohost on "The View" if she's pregnant, and Diddy talks about "The Love Album: Off the Grid."
09/15/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E111The Breakfast ClubSeptember 18, 2023 - Tiffany Haddish
The hosts discuss two celebrity breakups, Tiffany Haddish talks about her musical ambitions and life on a beekeeping farm, and Charlamagne calls out Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner.
09/18/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E112The Breakfast ClubSeptember 19, 2023 - Toya Johnson-Rushing & Reginae Carter
Tezlyn Figaro covers Rudy Giuliani's unpaid bills, the crew talks Tamar Braxton's car break-in, and Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter discuss their reality show "Toya & Reginae."
09/19/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E113The Breakfast ClubSeptember 20, 2023 - Taraji P. Henson
Tezlyn provides historical context for union strikes, Charlamagne gets messy in the studio, and Taraji P. Henson talks spreading joy and self-care through her mental health foundation.
09/20/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E114The Breakfast ClubSeptember 21, 2023 - Desi Banks
Guest cohost Loren LoRosa discusses anti-migrant protests in Staten Island, NY, and Nicki Minaj's husband getting placed on house arrest, and Desi Banks talks about stand-up and acting.
09/21/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story Is Now Streaming
Tonesa Welch experiences regret and rebirth in a real-life journey that follows her hard fall from a drug dealing empire in First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023
Trailer
01:00
The Impact Atlanta Season 2 Is Streaming Now on BET+
Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae and the rest of the South's biggest influencers take their empires to the next level on Season 2 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023
Trailer
00:30
Ms. Pat Brings Order to the Court on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles It
Judge Ms. Pat gives it to the courtroom straight with the help of guest jurors DeRay Davis, Don "DC" Curry, Ray J and more on Ms. Pat Settles It, premiering Wednesday, October 18, at 10/9c.
09/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering October 17 at 9/8c.
09/14/2023