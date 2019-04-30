Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Girls, What's My Weakness?Season 1 E 3 • 05/14/2019
DJ Spinderella tries to cut SWV's song "Weak" from the setlist, and Coko lets her divorce interfere with her work, causing Salt-N-Pepa's manager to raise concern about the tour.
41:01
Ladies' NightS1 • E1Divas Las Vegas
SWV wraps up their tour in South Africa, Salt-N-Pepa plans their Las Vegas residency, and Coko's divorce raises questions as the groups rehearse for their upcoming tour.
04/30/2019
41:01
Ladies' NightS1 • E2Where's Coko?
Salt-N-Pepa renegotiates the terms of the tour with SWV following Coko's frequent absences, DJ Spinderella seeks a Vegas residency, and the groups clash over the setlist.
05/07/2019
41:02
Ladies' NightS1 • E3Girls, What's My Weakness?
DJ Spinderella tries to cut SWV's song "Weak" from the setlist, and Coko lets her divorce interfere with her work, causing Salt-N-Pepa's manager to raise concern about the tour.
05/14/2019
41:02
Ladies' NightS1 • E4Hot Coko
Lelee tries to mend fences between Coko and Taj, staging mishaps plague the dress rehearsal for Salt-N-Pepa's Las Vegas residency, and SWV looks for redemption in Dallas.
05/21/2019
41:02
Ladies' NightS1 • E5Right Here
Jimmy urges SWV to add a song to their setlist, but the group has a request of their own, and Salt-N-Pepa's Las Vegas residency has a rocky soft opening.
05/28/2019
41:01
Ladies' NightS1 • E6A Spinderella Story
DJ Spinderella fights for more recognition within Salt-N-Pepa, and SWV approaches Salt-N-Pepa with a song idea.
06/04/2019
41:02
Ladies' NightS1 • E7Caymans, We Have a Problem
The Las Vegas show is finally running smoothly, and the joint song with SWV is still in the works -- until Pepa and Salt make an abrupt decision about the Cayman Islands trip.
06/11/2019
41:02
Ladies' NightS1 • E8Let's Talk About Ex
DJ Spinderella considers walking away from Salt-N-Pepa, SWV agrees to join the Ladies' Night tour in Australia, and Coko breaks down over her divorce finalization.
06/18/2019
