Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Pleasant Day's Got TalentSeason 2 E 18 • 12/14/2021
When Pleasant Days decides to put on a talent show, Anastasia becomes a prima donna, and cracks in Leah and Jeremy's marriage are exposed.
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E8Funny Bidness
Efe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.
07/14/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E9Who Are You to Judge?
When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.
10/12/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E10YOLO
Jeremy is eager to help Philip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.
10/19/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E11Mr. Big Stuffed
Mr. Brown's latest get-rich-quick scheme has unintended consequences when he opts not to spend the money on necessary home repairs, leading his residents to consider moving out for good.
10/26/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E12Field Day
Mr. Brown and Vinny go head-to-head in a field day competition to decide the better athlete, while Leah and Cora make Sandra's choice between two colleges even more difficult.
11/02/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E13Christmas Staycation
The Browns are disappointed to learn Jeremy is neglecting Christmas festivities at the home to take his family on a trip to Chicago, but bad weather upends their travel plans.
11/09/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E14Only the Lonely
The house comes together to figure out the best way to comfort Efe when he descends into a deep depression, while Phillip's problems at school contrast with his apparent D.I.Y. skills.
11/16/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E15Ark Tank
An innovation contest sparks competition among the Pleasant Days residents, and Sandra pushes back when she learns her parents have a different set of curfew rules for Phillip.
11/23/2021
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E16Little Miss Sunshine
Ms. Marilyn, the new resident at Pleasant Days, arrives with a sense of adventure and a dose of trouble, and Leah hijacks Sandra's quilting project.
11/30/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E17What the Wellness
Meat-loving Mr. Brown makes a vegetarian vow after Efe shows him a terrifying documentary about the food industry, and Sandra teaches Vinny and Reginald that poker isn't just "a man's game."
12/07/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021