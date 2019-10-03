Finding Justice

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Voter SuppressionSeason 1 E 3 • 03/24/2019
In 2018, Georgia's gubernatorial race highlighted renewed efforts to disenfranchise black voters by purging voter rolls, passing ID laws and creating election day chaos.
Finding JusticeS1 • E1Stand Your Ground
A Florida community seeks justice in the aftermath of Markeis McGlockton's shooting as Stand Your Ground laws were once again used to justify the killing of a black man.
03/10/2019
Finding JusticeS1 • E2Cash Bail
Activists reveal the realities of the cash bail system and pretrial detention, and advocates push to close St. Louis's Medium Security Institution a.k.a. the Workhouse.
03/17/2019
Finding JusticeS1 • E3Voter Suppression
03/24/2019
Finding JusticeS1 • E4Criminalization of Kids
Students, parents and activists fight to end random searches and criminalization within the Los Angeles Unified School District and discuss the school-to-prison pipeline.
03/31/2019
Finding JusticeS1 • E5Police Brutality
Activists and family members of those killed by police shed light on the grim realities of police violence against African Americans and fight to hold officers accountable.
04/07/2019
