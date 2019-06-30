Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The Auditions, Pt. 2Season 10 E 2 • 07/12/2020
Kelly, Jonathan and Erica hear the remaining top 20 hopefuls and determine which singers will move on to compete for the Season 10 crown.
The next group of hopefuls aim to lock down a spot in the main competition, and the judges reveal the 10 hopefuls who will be competing for the Season 9 title of Sunday Best.
06/30/2019
Sunday BestS9 • E3The Duels
The top 10 contestants battle it out in a vocal showdown with a twist, and after the judges tally up their scores, host Kirk Franklin reveals which two hopefuls are going home.
07/07/2019
Sunday BestS9 • E4Remixed
Grammy-winning songwriter Makeba Riddick-Woods helps the eight contestants remix popular R&B songs with a gospel twist before they perform in front of the judges.
07/14/2019
Sunday BestS9 • E5Lights, Cameras, Gospel!
The remaining seven contestants show off their personalities as they hit the Sunday Best stage to perform iconic gospel songs from hit Hollywood movies.
07/21/2019
Sunday BestS9 • E6Amazing Grace
R&B singer Keke Wyatt performs and serves as a guest judge, and the six contestants pay tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin by tackling tracks from her songbook.
07/28/2019
Sunday BestS9 • E7Acquire a Choir
Le'Andria Johnson steps in as guest judge, and the five hopefuls perform and try to stand out while being backed by the Tennessee State University's New Direction Gospel Choir.
08/04/2019
Sunday BestS9 • E8Taking It to Church
Pastor Shirley Caesar takes the stage and joins the judges' panel, and the four contestants perform on the Sunday Best stage after they're tasked to minister to local churches.
08/11/2019
Sunday BestS9 • E9Who Am I?
Singer Fantasia hits the stage before serving as a guest judge, and the contestants perform two songs that hold special meanings to them and reflect their testimonies.
08/18/2019
Sunday BestS9 • E10The Finale
Tasha Cobbs Leonard and judges Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price perform, and the two finalists sing a duet before the Sunday Best Season 9 winner is crowned.
08/25/2019
Sunday BestS10 • E1The Auditions, Pt. 1
After a worldwide search, host Kirk Franklin and judges Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and Erica Campbell see auditions from the first 10 of the top 20 hopefuls.
07/05/2020
Sunday BestS10 • E2The Auditions, Pt. 2
Kelly, Jonathan and Erica hear the remaining top 20 hopefuls and determine which singers will move on to compete for the Season 10 crown.
07/12/2020
Sunday BestS10 • E3Contestant's Choice
The 10 finalists each perform songs of their choosing that reflect who they are and their life's journey.
07/19/2020
Sunday BestS10 • E4The Remix
Yolanda Adams performs, and the top nine remix R&B and soul classics with a gospel message in a double elimination round.
07/26/2020
Sunday BestS10 • E5Tribute to a Living Legend
The iconic Richard Smallwood performs, then the seven remaining hopefuls pay tribute to him by singing songs from his prolific gospel catalogue.
08/02/2020
Sunday BestS10 • E6Acquire a Choir
Ricky Dillard & New G performs, and the five hopefuls try to stand out while unifying their sound with Oakwood University's Dynamic Praise choir in a double-elimination round.
08/09/2020
Sunday BestS10 • E7Who Am I?
The three remaining artists perform two songs that show their range for a small, live audience of friends and family members in hope of moving onto the season finale.
08/16/2020
