I Went Viral

Ms. Shirleen Was Inspired by Christianee Porter's FamilySeason 2 E 1 • 02/21/2019
Christianee Porter, known on social media as Ms. Shirleen, talks about developing her viral character, working with Tyler Perry and never giving up on your dreams.
02/21/2019
I Went ViralS4 • E1Reggie Ray Rose to Fame with Viral Comedy Skits
Reggie "Luni" Ray talks about his first viral video where he recreated Lil Mama's Beyonce impression, his process for reenacting clips, his relationship with Cardi B and more.
02/15/2021
I Went ViralS5 • E1"Nurse Bae" Shares the Significance of Going Viral
Sheena a.k.a. "Nurse Bae," whose video asking people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic went viral, shares what it's like to go viral as a Black nurse and how she uses her platform.
02/15/2021
I Went ViralS5 • E2The Queen of the DIY Photo Shoot Is Kimberly Douglas
Kimberly Douglas, who went viral in 2018 after she posted a series of DIY modeling photos of herself, shares her methods for shooting at home and gives advice to young creatives.
02/15/2021
I Went ViralS5 • E3Funny Marco Is Everyone's Favorite Prankster
Funny Marco shares how he got started filming pranks in Walmart, the cities that are least welcoming to his brand of humor and when he decided to ditch his job to follow his dreams.
02/15/2021
I Went ViralS5 • E4Nyissa Liyah Breaks Down "Banyanggg" for the Public
Nyissa Liyah talks about her vibe on TikTok before she made the hit "Not the Banyanggg," where she gets her funny genes from, why her family knew she'd make it and what the future holds.
02/15/2021
I Went ViralS5 • E5Uyi Omorogbe Explains How to Get a Reaction from His Dad
Uvi Omorogbe, whose videos of him annoying his Nigerian father went viral, shares their relationship is rock-solid and the reason he joined TikTok.
02/15/2021
I Went ViralS4 • E2How Kayla Nicole's Ponytail Made Her an Internet Sensation
Kayla Nicole explains how boredom led to her first viral ponytail video, how her personal connection to her fans can backfire, and the ways she's learned to deal with haters and trolls.
02/16/2021
I Went ViralS4 • E3King Vader Blew Up Online with a Bottle and Anime Parodies
King Vader remembers losing his following when the Vine app was discontinued, the promise of 200,000 likes that led to his first viral video, and why he wanted to make anime mainstream.
02/17/2021
I Went ViralS5 • E6Yung BBQ Gives a Saucy Breakdown of Life as a Viral Dancer
Yung BBQ reveals how she felt when her dance videos started blowing up online, explains how she puts her spin on famous music videos and reflects on her journey to self-confidence.
03/02/2021
