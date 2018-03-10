Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle KingSeason 2021 E 1 • 02/04/2021
Comedian Chris Rock talks with Gayle King about his Netflix special Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, politics, racism and family life.
Watching
Full Ep
20:16
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1When We All Vote ? Hosted By Angela Rye
Leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, BET's Angela Rye interviews Janelle Monae and Kelly Rowland on the power of voting, and introduces Michelle Obama on stage for the keynote speech.
10/03/2018
Full Ep
40:56
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1American Injustice: A BET Town Hall
Soledad O'Brien talks with Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kamala Harris and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus about the future of criminal justice reform in America.
03/24/2019
Full Ep
1:04:23
BET News SpecialS2021Black Economic Alliance Presidential Forum
Soledad O'Brien talks to 2020 presidential hopefuls Beto O'Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker about issues affecting African Americans.
06/16/2019
Full Ep
40:30
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1Young, Gifted and Broke: Our Student Loan Crisis
Angela Rye investigates the student loan crisis with firsthand accounts of debt and interviews with experts like Representative Ilhan Omar, author Michael Arceneaux and more.
09/15/2019
Full Ep
39:41
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1Justice Now: A BET News Special Hosted by Marc Lamont Hill
Marc Lamont Hill hosts as African-American activists, entertainers and thought leaders discuss the murder of George Floyd and reflect on the protests that followed.
06/02/2020
Full Ep
39:58
BET News SpecialS2021 • E2JusticeNow: A BET Town Hall
Marc Lamont Hill hosts Black athletes, entertainers, politicians and activists as they discuss how to turn the pain and anger caused by racism into systemic change.
06/07/2020
Full Ep
39:59
BET News SpecialS2021American Injustice: The Fight for Police Reform
In light of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Soledad O'Brien leads a discussion on justice reform with policymakers, activists and law enforcement.
07/22/2020
Full Ep
19:59
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1John Lewis: In His Own Words
CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan honors the life and legacy of civil rights icon and longtime Congressman John Lewis.
07/26/2020
Full Ep
40:00
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1Black America Votes: The Kamala Harris VP Choice
Panelists break down Kamala Harris's journey from California senator to Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 presidential election.
08/16/2020
Full Ep
1:20:08
Sign in to Watch
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1Smoke: Marijuana & Black America
Thought leaders explore marijuana's influence in hip hop, how America's war on drugs impacted Black and Brown communities, and if legalization can ever right past wrongs.
11/18/2020
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King
Comedian Chris Rock talks with Gayle King about his Netflix special Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, politics, racism and family life.
02/04/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition
DJ Cassidy and guests Patti LaBelle, Vanessa Williams, Karyn White, Shirley Jones, Johnny Gill, Gladys Knight and more perform an R&B and soul tribute to amazing mothers around the world.
05/09/2021
Full Ep
39:59
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1Justice Now: Race & Reckoning
One year after the death of George Floyd, Soledad O'Brien and notable names from across culture and politics reflect on activism, accountability and the Black Lives Matter movement.
05/26/2021
Full Ep
39:59
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1Justice Now: The Way Forward
One year after the death of George Floyd, host Soledad O'Brien talks to Philonise Floyd, Ayanna Pressley, Nikole Hannah-Jones and others about how Black America can achieve racial equality.
05/27/2021
Full Ep
20:02
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris
Host Soledad O'Brien chats with Vice President Kamala Harris about the social issues that affect Black communities, including vaccination rollout, economic recovery and racial/voting rights.
07/09/2021
Full Ep
20:01
BET News SpecialS2021 • E1Content for Change: Black X Jewish
In this BET special, filmmaker Lacey Schwartz Delgado examines the historical oppression of Jewish and Black communities, and their allyship against white supremacy in the U.S.
07/15/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Bruh Heats Up
Lady trouble leads to big consequences for John, Tom, Bill and Mike as they struggle to balance their careers and their love lives on Tyler Perry's Bruh, Tuesdays at 11/10c.
02/01/2022
Trailer
00:30
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, streaming February 10 on BET+.
01/25/2022