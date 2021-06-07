Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

You Wore What?!
Season 1 E 5 • 08/03/2021

Natalie, Lamar and Alonzo weigh in on overdone fashion trends, including full-on leather, low-rise jeans that showcased snatched abs and celebrities rocking velour sweatsuits.

You Wore What?!
S1 • E1
Bayangs, Bandanas, Boots with the Fur

Natalie, Ivy and Alonzo highlight their favorite bang looks, including Aaliyah's signature side swoop, praise the mix-and-match versatility of the bandana, and weigh in on furry footwear.
07/06/2021
You Wore What?!
S1 • E2
Men in Pink, Man Braids, Baggy Clothing

Natalie, Alonzo and Lamar chat about formerly popular looks for men, including pink attire, braids and baggy clothing, and Lamar reveals how his time at college affected his evolving style.
07/13/2021
You Wore What?!
S1 • E3
Throwback Jerseys, Two-Toned Hair & Too Much Denim

Alonzo, EJ and Natalie discuss the early years of two-toned hair and its modern evolution, the vintage basketball jersey movement, and the best and worst of the notorious denim overload.
07/20/2021
You Wore What?!
S1 • E4
Belly Shirts, Bedazzled Belts, Bad Hats

Natalie, Ivy and Alonzo break down unexpectedly iconic fashion trends including bare midriff tops, accessories bedazzled beyond recognition and the revival of newsboy caps.
07/27/2021
You Wore What?!
S1 • E5
08/03/2021
You Wore What?!
S1 • E6
27 Pieces, Pixie Cuts, Flip Curls

Natalie, Alonzo and EJ scoff at the mainstream popularity of 27 piece weaves, celebrate gorgeous celebrity pixie cuts and proclaim the timelessness of flip curls.
08/10/2021
