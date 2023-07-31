The Breakfast Club
August 14, 2023 - Big Sue & T.I.
Season 1 E 86 • 08/14/2023
Guest cohost Big Sue and the crew discuss the deadly wildfires in Maui and hip hop's 50th anniversary snubs, and T.I. drops by to talk about the impact of "Trap Muzik" 20 years later.
S1 • E76The Breakfast ClubJuly 31, 2023 - A Monumental Fight Weekend
The crew breaks down Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford's highly anticipated match and Cardi B.'s altercation with a concertgoer, and Donkey of the Day goes to a surprising recipient.
07/31/2023
S1 • E77The Breakfast ClubAugust 1, 2023 - Willie D
Guest cohost Willie D, Charlamagne and DJ Envy discuss Texas police holding an innocent family at gunpoint, new details about an incident involving Cardi B at her Las Vegas concert and more.
08/01/2023
S1 • E78The Breakfast ClubAugust 2, 2023 - Charles D. King
Guest cohost Willie D and the crew discuss Donald Trump facing 78 felony charges and a lawsuit filed against Lizzo, and MACRO founder Charles D. King talks about financing Black films.
08/02/2023
S1 • E79The Breakfast ClubAugust 3, 2023 - TamBam & AJ
TamBam and AJ of the "We Talk Back" podcast join to discuss actors being replaced by AI and Lizzo getting sued by her former dancers, and callers share their body-shaming experiences.
08/03/2023
S1 • E80The Breakfast ClubAugust 4, 2023 - TamBam & AJ
Tezlyn Figaro gives the rundown on Donald Trump's criminal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, and AJ, TamBam, Envy and Charlamagne discuss bad bedroom habits.
08/04/2023
S1 • E81The Breakfast ClubAugust 7, 2023 - Cornel West
The crew breaks down an Alabama riverfront brawl, guest cohost Claudia Jordan addresses her feud with NeNe Leakes, and Green Party candidate Cornel West discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
08/07/2023
S1 • E82The Breakfast ClubAugust 8, 2023 - Ashlee With 2 E's
Guest cohost Ashlee With 2 E's joins the crew to discuss updates on the riverfront brawl incident in Alabama and the expected sentencing of Tory Lanez, and callers sound off on femininity.
08/08/2023
S1 • E83The Breakfast ClubAugust 9, 2023 - LL Cool J, Black Thought & Questlove
The hosts discuss Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years, LL Cool J and Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots talk about hip-hop history, and a Florida Man gets Donkey of the Day.
08/09/2023
S1 • E84The Breakfast ClubAugust 10, 2023 - Jeezy
The crew discusses Billy Porter selling his home due to the actors strike, J. Cole's salute to 50 Cent and the Lizzo allegations, and Jeezy talks about his book "Adversity for Sale."
08/10/2023
S1 • E85The Breakfast ClubAugust 11, 2023 - Yo Gotti & Yung Dee
DJ Envy, Charlamagne and guest cohost Roxy Romeo discuss hip-hop's 50th anniversary, Senator Joe Manchin considers changing parties, and Yo Gotti and Yung Dee stop by.
08/11/2023
S1 • E87The Breakfast ClubAugust 15, 2023 - Ben Crump, Arian Simone & Ayana Parsons
Tezlyn Figaro covers Donald Trump's racketeering charges in Georgia, and Fearless Fund founders Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons discuss the company's mission with their attorney Ben Crump.
08/15/2023
S1 • E88The Breakfast ClubAugust 16, 2023 - Canelo Álvarez & Jermell Charlo
Guest cohost Stichiz joins the crew to discuss the attacks on Howard University students and Lil Baby's clever new initiative, and boxers Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo stop by.
08/16/2023
S1 • E89The Breakfast ClubAugust 17, 2023 - Larry Elder
Hip-hop star Stichiz takes the guest cohost seat, Tezlyn Figaro gives the latest on Donald Trump's trial date, and conservative radio host Larry Elder discusses his presidential ambitions.
08/17/2023
S1 • E90The Breakfast ClubAugust 18, 2023 - Jo Koy
The crew weighs in on Quavo honoring the late Takeoff with his second solo album "Rocket Power" and Lizzo receiving public support from her dancers, and Jo Koy discusses his comedy specials.
08/18/2023
S1 • E91The Breakfast ClubAugust 21, 2023 - Jason Mitchell & Barton Fitzpatrick
The crew discusses the arrest of a 10-year-old child in Mississippi, and actors Jason Mitchell and Barton Fitzpatrick talk about their film "Everything Is Both" and more.
08/21/2023
S1 • E92The Breakfast ClubAugust 22, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Jess Hilarious returns as guest cohost to discuss Keke Palmer's rumored breakup, GloRilla's comments about embracing your youthful mistakes and a gross-out Donkey of the Day story.
08/22/2023
S1 • E93The Breakfast ClubAugust 23, 2023 – Donnell Rawlings
Guest cohost Keke joins the crew to discuss Cardi B taking legal action over a deepfake of her husband Offset, and comedian Donnell Rawlings talks mental health, entertainment and more.
08/23/2023
S1 • E94The Breakfast ClubAugust 24, 2023 - Michael Bivins
Envy, Charlamagne and guest cohost Keke analyze the Republican presidential debate and Chlöe Bailey's defense of sister Halle, and Michael Bivins discusses his autobiographical documentary.
08/24/2023
S1 • E95The Breakfast ClubAugust 25, 2023 - REASON
Guest cohosts JoJo and Big Homie join the show to talk Donald Trump's mug shot and Halle Berry's divorce, and REASON stops by to discuss his album "Porches" and more.
08/25/2023
