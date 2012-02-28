Let's Stay Together

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Beauty and the Birthday E 18 • 05/08/2012
Charles struggles to find the perfect birthday present for Stacy, and Tasha's new client doesn't approve of her look.
Watching
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE8Family Business
Jamal serves as Charles's lawyer after a car accident, Tasha gains notoriety for her gossip blog, and Stacy invests in Crystal's short film.
02/28/2012
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE9Marriage Without Borders
Stacy and Charles don't see eye to eye when Stacy receives an offer to travel overseas for a six-month medical program, and Tasha and Jamal consider a future in politics.
03/06/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE102 Fast, 2 Furious
Jamal coaches Stacy, and Charles trains Tasha, to run in a 10K, and Crystal shows her artistic side as she directs a commercial for Charles's company.
03/13/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE11Fear Factor
Due to a recent surge in crime, Charles and Stacy purchase a security system, and Tasha relives her college days when she learns Crystal and her friends are pledging her sorority.
03/20/2012
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE12The Choice Is Yours
Crystal juggles dating two guys at the same time, and Tasha encourages Jamal to rejoin the workforce when he gets too comfortable with unemployment.
03/27/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE13The Good, the Bad and the Comedically Ugly
Jamal and Tasha throw bachelor and bachelorette parties for Charles and Stacy with very different results, and Kita hides from the producers of "Perseverance Island."
04/03/2012
Full Ep
20:15
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE14An Even More Indecent Proposal
Charles's potential business partner takes an interest in Delores, and Tasha and Jamal go a little too far as they add some excitement to their love life.
04/10/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE15Inspect Me, Inspect Me Not
Charles turns on the charm in hopes of receiving permits on a job site, Kita searches for a new job, and Jamal tries to figure out the source of his high stress level.
04/17/2012
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE16Leave Me Alone
Stacy realizes she needs to take time for herself, a football player tries to win over Kita, and Jamal loses his wedding ring.
04/24/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE17The Apprentice
Kita thwarts a robbery, Stacy takes matters into her own hands when Charles's irresponsible friend takes advantage of him, and Tasha doesn't want to be Facebook friends with Jamal.
05/01/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE18Beauty and the Birthday
Charles struggles to find the perfect birthday present for Stacy, and Tasha's new client doesn't approve of her look.
05/08/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE19Owners, Players and Thieves
Stacy doesn't understand why Charles won't sell his bachelor pad, Kita finds a way to make more tips at work, and Tasha offers Crystal a job at the baby boutique.
05/15/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE20No Weddings and a Funeral
Stacy feels insecure when she meets Charles's childhood friend, Tasha and Jamal disagree about expanding the baby boutique, Kita grows closer to Micah, and Crystal gets a new place.
05/22/2012
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Let's Stay TogetherE21Creepers
Jamal urges Tasha to drop her plans for the baby boutique in Savannah, Kita faces a difficult decision about her future, and Charles's good deed for Connie takes an unexpected turn.
05/29/2012
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021